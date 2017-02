Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The North Alabama Veterans Organization Coalition will hold its first Annual Happy Days Sock Hop.

The event will take place on Friday, February 17 from 6 to 10 PM at the Jaycees Community Building, located at 2180 Airport Road SW.

Tickets are $20 each or $30 for couples with proceeds going to help veterans.

You can purchase tickets through this link or at 1004 Jordan Lane NW, Suite 7.