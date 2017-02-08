× Wednesday night storms produce hail, tree damage in Falkville

Storms rolled into the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night, producing heavy rain and frequent lightning along the way.

At times, some of the storms were severe, with the more intense cells dropping hail on the ground as well as generating damaging wind gusts.

“When it hit, it was sudden. The windows felt like they were going to blow out,” Melissa Long told WHNT News 19. “It was quite eerie. Lights were going on and off like in a horror movie.”

Melissa recalls that the storms rolled through Falkville around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Below are photos of her damage reports.

For perspective, the following tweets illustrate dynamic storms that were moving into the Lawrence, Morgan and Cullman tri-county area:

7:11pm CT: Per @NWSHuntsville, lightning spike noted on LMA over Lawrence, Morgan, Cullman tri-county area #ValleyWx pic.twitter.com/AZaEMA21KH — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) February 9, 2017

Flash rates have increased to around 35 flashes per minute in the Winston co, Cullman Morgan storm. #alwx 704 pm. pic.twitter.com/zGC422IHeJ — Chris Schultz (@cschultzwx) February 9, 2017

Half-dollar sized hail is possible in SW Morgan County near Mt. Nebo & Falkville. Storm moving toward I-65, US-31 #valleywx @whnt pic.twitter.com/OWZEdB7sy8 — Jake Reed (@jakewhnt19) February 9, 2017