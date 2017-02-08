VIDEO: Former Gov. Don Siegelman returns to Alabama, will serve remainder of sentence on house arrest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman has arrived in Birmingham and met with supporters at the airport before beginning his trip home.

Siegelman was released from federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana this morning and will finish the remaining six months of his sentence on house arrest.

Supporters also plan to welcome him home later this afternoon, gathering along 20th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue North. Siegelman, who will not be allowed to stop or make any statement, is headed that way now, and is expected to pass by between now and 4:30 p.m.

There's about 10 people so far gathered on 20th street to welcome Gov. Siegelman back to Alabama. @whnt pic.twitter.com/oMPPHXU4uF — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) February 8, 2017

Siegelman has been serving a 78 month prison sentence, which lasts until August 8, but we understand the remainder of the term will be through home confinement.

He will spend the night at home tonight, then meet with his probation officer tomorrow morning. We understand he will learn the restrictions of his probation at that time.

