× Significant storm to produce up to a foot of snow in major Northeast cities

BOSTON – The major cities of the Northeast face the possibility of a significant winter storm before the week ends.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for Long Island and Cape Cod.

As an area of low pressure cranks up in the Mid Atlantic, snow will move rapidly into New England by Thursday afternoon. A majority of the snow will end over northern New England by Friday morning.

Guidance suggests a wide swatch of 6-12 inches of snow from near Philadelphia to Boston.

The National Weather Service office which serves New York City said snow rates of two to three inches per hour were possible Thursday morning.

Rapid deterioration of travel conditions expected around daybreak Thursday, lasting at least until noon. Snow rates 1-3" per hour possible. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 8, 2017

Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings in place for tomorrow. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate around daybreak, impacting the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/1bl4sW8DRg — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 8, 2017

The National Weather Service office in Boston said it was possible for local amounts between 14 and 16 inches of snow near and west of the city.