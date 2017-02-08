Red Bay teenager killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a four-vehicle crash in Tishomingo County that claimed the life of an Alabama teen. Troopers responded to MS Highway 366, near Golden, around 2pm Monday.

Authorities say it appears 17-year-old Bradley Wilemon of Red Bay was headed west in his 2002 Ford Mustang when he attempted to pass two vehicles. While he was trying to overtake them, troopers say he collided head-on with an eastbound pick-up truck.

The truck was also being driven by a young man from Red Bay, 22-year-old Tarin Puckett. Puckett was taken to a local hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

Wilemon was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center, where he later died.

The other two drivers were uninjured, although their vehicles were damaged.

At Red Bay High School, counselors were on hand Tuesday to help students and staff with the loss of Wilemon.