Popsockets are a poppin’ deal!

A Popsocket is a small, compact, adhesive, poppable attachment that can be used as a stand, a grip, and a wrap for phones, tablets, e-readers and more.

It comes in easy packaging with simple instructions-- and it's as easy as stick, press, and pop!

Popsockets are designed to make your phones and tablets more easily held for gripping, taking pictures, standing on flat surfaces, or even wrapping phone accessories like ear buds.

After testing my Popsocket for about two weeks, I can't imagine life without it. I have a big phone, and the Popsocket makes a 100 percent difference in how easy it is to hold my phone, take pictures, and how secure it feels.

You can buy a Popsocket on the Popsockets.com, Amazon and in tech accessory stores for 10 dollars or less!

Popsockets can be bought in different designs, and you can even customize your own look.

Popsockets are a definite deal!