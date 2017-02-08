× Mom delivers baby in Tuscumbia McDonald’s restroom

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A special delivery arrived unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon at the McDonald’s on Hwy 43 in Tuscumbia.

A McDonald’s store manager confirmed that a woman came in to use the restroom facilities and ended up delivering a baby.

A manager walked into the restroom and the woman in labor asked her to call 911. While they were waiting for paramedics to arrive, a second manager caught the baby as the mommy delivered inside the women’s restroom.

McDonald’s employees said they don’t know the mother’s name, but they plan to find out so that they can bring her some flowers.