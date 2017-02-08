× Madison County Commission looks ahead to future projects

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said the commission is going to be busy in the coming months. They’re looking to make some major progress with projects already underway, as well as new ones coming to town.

Just driving around Madison County, you can tell with the amount of construction going on that road projects are a major focus.

“We’re wanting to get Interstate 565 open, we’re wanting to get Research Park open, and Highway 72 West. We’re working on some projects on 72 East, and also 431,” said Strong.

It will cause some inconvenience in the short-term, but Strong said they’re trying to help some problem areas.

“We just recently got approval from the Federal Highway Administration, approving the new interchange at Town Madison, which will help gate 7,” he explained.

The Commission is also committed to education upgrades, investing $3 million in projects.

“It’s my hope they’re fixing to start new construction on the new Monrovia High School hopefully in the next sixty days, to get that project moving forward,” he said.

With new development coming to town, Strong said he foresees even more job growth in the county.

“You look at many of the retail announcements that’s occurred. Our community is perfectly positioned not only for today, but the days ahead. I believe there’s going to be more job announcements in the days ahead,” he said.

Transportation, education, and quality jobs. That’s what Strong said makes Madison County what it is today.

“That’s why so many other people are looking at our workforce and saying hey, this is the place to be,” he said.