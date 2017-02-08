Life Hacks: An Easier Egg Peel

If eating healthier is in your new year’s resolution, you may be trying to eat more protein in the mornings to keep you feeling full for longer.

Eggs are great for that. Just one problem though; the peeling.

WHNT News 19’s morning anchor Michelle Stark has been testing out a series of “Life Hacks” from social media, to find out what works and what doesn’t. We’ve already tried a miracle mix for removing hard water stains on the shower door and homemade ice packs.

So what happened when we tested this Pinterest trick for hard-boiled egg shells that remove quickly? Take a look…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bottom line: This baking soda in the water idea was less than egg-cellent. Unless our egg peeling skills are just awful, this failed to live up to expectations.

Have a "Life Hack" you'd like to discuss or share? Join us on WHNT News 19's Facebook page at 7:00 a.m. every day the week of February 6th. We'll be live talking about this hack and others and would love to hear your experiences! Watch for more "Life Hacks" during our morning newscast each day as well, starting at 6:30 a.m.