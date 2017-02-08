Huntsville Police seek information in deadly overnight shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police are trying to figure out who killed a man on Callahan Drive.

They say a passerby noticed a man lying just off the road around midnight. Police and paramedics arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. They estimate the man to be in his twenties.

The man died from his injuries.

Investigators were on the scene for roughly three hours collecting evidence.

No arrests have been made. Investigators ask you to call Huntsville Police if you have any information that can help them solve this case.