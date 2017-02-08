Huntsville high offensive lineman continues family legacy at UTEP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For athletes the process of deciding where to go college is difficult, you have to find a program that fits you both athletically and academically. Huntsville High`s Jalen Spady went through that process, but instead of choosing a home for the next four years, he decided to go home Signing with the university of Texas in El Paso. 'Honestly it`s just a dream come true. Since I was about three I remember, I always said I wanted to sign on signing day to a D1 program, and now it`s come true," Spady said. "I was born in El Paso, so it`s my home city pretty much. It`s always a school I have been considering and now I`m here."

UTEP is a school his dad, Alabama A&M head coach James Spady, is very familiar with. The elder Spady played center for the Minor in the mid 80's, and says it's a special feeling to know his son will get to play on the same field he did. "When we were on his recruiting trip we walked out into the Sun Bowl, a path I have walked 100's of times. We had a moment. I told him, I pulled him aside and said do you know how many times I have done this? He shared that moment with me, and his mom was there and it was really special."