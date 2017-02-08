Fort Payne NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter Back Online

The Fort Payne NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter is back online this afternoon. The transmitter went down Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville. Technicians were sent to the site for maintenance and service has since been restored.

The full statement from the NWS is below:

…NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter in Fort Payne back in service… NOAA Weather Radio station WWF-44, transmitting out of Fort Payne

on a frequency of 162.500 MHz, has been restored to service. We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may have caused.

