× Family spokesman: Siegelman released from prison, headed back to Alabama

OAKDALE, La. – Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman has been released from federal prison to finish the remainder of his sentence on house arrest.

This, according to family spokesman Chip Hill, who confirmed it to our news partner Al.com just before 10 a.m.

“His brother just got a call that he is out,” Hill said.

Siegelman will be transported back to Birmingham and supporters plan to welcome him home later this afternoon. They plan to gather along 20th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue North. Siegelman, who will not be allowed to stop or make any statement, is expected to take that route shortly after 4 p.m. as he returns home.

Siegelman has been serving a 78-month prison sentence, which lasts until August 8, but we understand the remainder of the term will be through home confinement.

His closest friends say they have been sworn to secrecy and have referred all media questions to Hill.

WHNT News 19 will have a team in Birmingham to bring you coverage on our app, website, social media channels and in our newscasts.