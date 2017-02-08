× CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose takes leave for surgery

NEW YORK CITY – CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose will be off the anchor desk for a few weeks. He’s going to have heart surgery.

He wrote a note, posted to cbsnews.com that reads in part:

So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere.

Rose says he had his aorta valve replaced 15 years ago, but has now decided to have another replacement. He says the timings is his choice.

The note closes with this: