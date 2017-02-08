× Calhoun Community College hosts jump start summer program for incoming freshman

DECATUR, Ala. – In college, many of us can probably agree the word “free” wasn’t a part of the curriculum. Although, Calhoun Community College is working to prepare incoming freshman in a free way.

“The Fast Track Academy is a summer program targeted to students who are planning to attend Calhoun in the fall, but are currently placing into remedial coursework based on their ACT or placement scores,” said Director of Career Services and Cooperative Learning, Kelli Morris.

Offered at both the Decatur and Huntsville campuses, the Academy aims to not only give students a jump start, “But they’re actually getting a credit out of the way in freshman seminar so that they feel more confident moving into fall,” said Morris.

The program started in the summer of 2015 with 100 students, and the following summer it jumped to 300. With the demand, this summer, Morris says they will offer evening classes for those who balance work and school.

She adds because of the type of institution they are, they take pride in serving the community and being able to offer a proactive opportunity.

“It’s just amazing to see those students who may have been undecided day one and after they complete this program they have a renewed sense of confidence and goal setting,” said Morris. “It’s just a great process to be a part of.”

Registration begins April 3rd.