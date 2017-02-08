Award winning musical Nunsense to be performed at Black Box Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Independent Musical Productions (IMP) along with the Performing Arts Magnet Program at Lee High School will present the musical Nunsense, winner of the Outer Critics' Circle awards for the best off-Broadway musical and for the best book and best music.

Nunsense is a hilarious talent show staged by five survivors at the Little Sisters of Hoboken nunnery, the rest of the sisterhood having succumbed to botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia, Child of God.

Come out and enjoy this award-winning musical at the Lee High School Black Box Theater!

Dates and Showtimes:

February 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m.

February 12, 19 at 2:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets starting at $20 online at the IMP website: