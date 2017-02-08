A few strong storms possible Wednesday evening

One more line of showers and storms will move through Wednesday evening as a cold front finally clears the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Predication Center has outlined the Valley with a SLIGHT risk of storms becoming severe. The risk of severe weather is low, but not zero, so it’s best to always be prepared.

Storms will move into the Shoals from 5-6 pm as a broken line, then progress across Limestone & Madison counties from 6-7 pm, and finally exit Northern Alabama around 9pm. The primary risk with any storms that develop would be damaging winds up to 60mph. Small hail and heavy rainfall is also possible. At this time it looks like the best chance for a few strong storms exists over northeastern Alabama from 7-9pm.

Again, this is not a high risk day. It’s more likely that we’ll see a heavy rain event with isolated thunderstorms, similar to what we experienced Tuesday afternoon. There is a modest amount of instability present though, which could help any developing storms strengthen. Keep Live Alert 19 with you and track the storms through the evening with us. We’ll also update this post and our forecast page through the evening.