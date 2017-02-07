× Tornado hits New Orleans East, dozens injured, NASA Michoud Assembly Facility reportedly damaged

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Severe damage is reported in New Orleans East after a tornado ripped through the area Tuesday morning.

NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility reportedly sustained some damage, as well. This is where crews are assembling NASA’s Space Launch System.

“We had a very serious tornado touch down in the New Orleans area,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said at a press conference from the scene. “We think it touched down at Chef and Wilson and really crisscrossed Chef Highway as far north as Dwyer Road. There is substantial damage, a lot of property damage across the entire way.”

New Orleans East Hospital has confirmed five patients with storm related injuries. Four adults and one child have been admitted.

Two of the adults have minor injures, one adult has a head injury. The other adult and child are in unknown condition, according to the hospital.

Landrieu said dozens of people are injured, but most of the injuries are minor.

Watch Landrieu’s full press conference below:



Currently, I-10 exits at Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway are closed.

More Michoud damage. Second warning underway. pic.twitter.com/1qImeXt0Sc — jimtaylorjr (@jimtaylorjr) February 7, 2017

Energy Louisiana is reporting more than 1,400 power outages in the area, according to Jefferson Parish.

Check back for updates.

Click here for photos of the damage.