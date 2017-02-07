× Supporters await former Gov. Don Siegelman’s expected release from prison Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Friends and supporters of former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman say they expect he will be released from the Federal Correctional Institute-Oakdale at an undisclosed time Wednesday and will be transported to Birmingham.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons would only confirm Siegelman is housed at the Oakdale facility in Louisiana, and citing “privacy reasons” would not provide details of his release.

Family spokesperson Chip Hill confirms Siegelman “has been told he will be released Wednesday,” but says they do not yet know exactly what will happen after that. Hill says, “He won’t just walk out of the prison and into the arms of his family like before,” referencing his release on bond while appeals were pending. “He will be transported from the prison by prison officials,” Hill said.

Hill says Siegelman, “Will be on very restricted supervised probation for an initial period of time.” He says he expects that will last approximately six months after which he says the former Governor will be on unsupervised probation for an extended but as of yet unspecified period of time.

Hill says it is unknown if Siegelman will be allowed to return home Wednesday or will be housed temporarily at a halfway house for final processing. He says it is expected he will meet with a federal probation supervisor immediately upon his arrival in Birmingham to learn the exact conditions of his probation, what he will and will not be allowed to do, and the consequences of any perceived violations of those terms. Hill says he fully expects Siegelman will not be allowed any interaction with news media.

Siegelman’s closest friends and supporters tell WHNT News 19 they have been sworn to secrecy regarding his release, and all media questions are being referred to Hill for now.

Siegelman was elected the 51st Governor of Alabama in 1996 after serving as the state’s Secretary of State, Attorney General and Lt. Governor. He is the only person to hold all four top elected positions in the state. It was believed he had won reelection in 2002 until votes in Baldwin County were recounted hours after polls had closed, giving the win to Republican Bob Riley. Former Alabama Attorney General Bill Pryor, who was recently identified as being on the “short list” of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees by President Trump, blocked efforts for a formal recount of the Baldwin County votes and certified the election.

Siegelman was convicted of felony corruption charges in 2006 and sentenced to seven years in prison for appointing HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy to a board position in state government after Scrushy donated $500,000 to a fund Siegelman had established to promote a state lottery to benefit education in the state. Siegelman was the fourth consecutive governor to appoint Scrushy to that non-paying position.

A CBS News 60 Minutes investigation, in February, 2008, revealed there was no evidence nor any allegation Siegelman personally benefited from the donation. The CBS report also revealed Siegelman was convicted largely on the testimony of his former aide, Nick Bailey, who the report says testified against Siegelman in exchange for leniency in an upcoming extortion trial not connected to the governor.

One hundred and thirteen current and former state attorneys general, from both political parties, signed a petition asking Congress to investigate whether the prosecution of Siegelman was pursued not because of a crime but because of politics. The American Trial Lawyer magazine has referred to Siegelman as “America’s Political Prisoner #1.”