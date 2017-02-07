× Mountain Gap student successfully defends title at Madison County Spelling Bee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Kiwanis Club of Huntsville sponsored the annual Madison County Spelling Bee on Tuesday morning at the Randolph School Thurber Arts Center. Winners from both public and private schools competed in this local competition.

Among the spellers was Mountain Gap P-8 student Erin Howard, who represented Alabama last year in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. To be a champion, Howard said it takes a lot of time commitment.

“Almost every day of the week, especially on weekends cause I don’t have school to mess my schedule up, I normally try to study at least an hour every day at this level,” Howard said. “At least two to three hours when I study for the National Spelling Bee every day.”

Howard, a sixth grader, said she wants to go to Harvard someday and study medicine. She would like to be a pediatrician.

From the local spelling bee, the winning student moves on to the state competition next month. The winner from that competition goes on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

By the way, Howard successfully defended her title on Tuesday. The second runner-up was Ian Burch of Hampton Cove. Congratulations to all the super spellers!