Sheriff: Triple homicide suspects possibly surrounded in Georgia motel

WEST POINT, Ga. – Sources tell our sister station WBRL that wanted fugitives Billy Boyette Jr. and Mary Rice are possibly surrounded at a motel in West Point, Georgia.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff confirmed they believe the triple homicide suspects are surrounded at a West Point hotel.

Officials said they saw his car in the parking lot of the hotel.

The U.S. Marshal, Georgia State Patrol SWAT and area law enforcement are working this case.

Escambia County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said the two are suspected of shooting a young mother during a home invasion near Pensacola on Monday, and taking her car.

Authorities also said Boyette and Rice are also suspected in the deaths of two women in nearby Milton Jan. 31 and the Friday death of a woman in Lillian, Alabama.

Agencies in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are working together on the search for the suspects. Officials say there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Rice and Boyette.

