Report: Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian headed to NFL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Steve Sarkisian has only been Alabama’s offensive coordinator for one game, but it was a biggie — the National Championship game against Clemson. It appears that may be it for him, though.

According to ESPN, Sarkisian is poised to become the Atlanta Falcons’ next offensive coordinator.

The Falcons have confirmed this on Twitter:

The Falcons have agreed with Steve Sarkisian to become Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 7, 2017

Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian is poised to replace Kyle Shanahan as Falcons' new OC, as @Schultz_Report reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2017

Sarkisian was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide after Lane Kiffin left Alabama to become the head coach of Florida Atlantic.