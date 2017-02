BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz Police Department is asking for help in locating a Boaz teen.

Richard Jabe Duncan was last seen leaving Boaz High School around 10:25 on foot. He was wearing jeans, a hoodie, and white Michael Jordan sneakers.

The 15-year-old goes by Jabe. He is 5’10” tall, weighs about 150 lbs, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information about Jabe, you can contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812 or 256-593-6842.