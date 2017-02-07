Mixed Use Developments: Several major construction projects taking shape throughout Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews began demolition on Madison Square Mall this week. The process will take up to six months, and then a new development will be built in its place.

RCP Companies is developing MidCity Huntsville, part of which could be open by the end of this year. The entire project should be finished by 2021.

MidCity Huntsville is just one mixed use development taking shape in our city.

Thursday, Feb. 9 on WHNT News 19 at 10:00 p.m. we update you on several projects, including CityCentre and Artisan Twickenham Square.

