Manhunt grows for Billy Boyette & Mary Rice, suspects in 3 murders in Florida, Alabama

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida Panhandle sheriff’s office has doubled the number of deputies on patrol as a multistate search enters its second week for a man suspected in the deaths of three women and the attempted death of a fourth.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons warned the public to be on the lookout for 44-year-old William “Billy” Boyette and 37-year-old Mary Rice. He says the two are suspected of shooting a young mother during a home invasion near Pensacola on Monday, and taking her car.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is also playing a significant role in the investigation.

Authorities say Boyette and Rice are also suspected in the deaths of two women in nearby Milton Jan. 31 and the Friday death of a woman in Lillian, Alabama.

Agencies in Florida and Alabama are working together on the search for the suspects. Officials say there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Rice and Boyette.

If you have any information, please call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 437-STOP.

Is there any chance they could be in north Alabama?

A number of viewers contacted WHNT News 19 through social media to say they heard the two suspects were spotted in the Scottsboro area. Police say someone did report possibly seeing Mary Rice in the area, but they checked the report and determined it was another woman.

Scottsboro Police say they are keeping an eye out for the suspects, just like law enforcement agencies across Alabama and Florida.