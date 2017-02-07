Life Hacks: Homemade Ice Packs

“Life Hacks” are those awesome little tips and tricks designed to make life easier. You’ve probably seen a few on social media.

During the week of February 6th, we’ve been testing different hacks on WHNT News 19 This Morning at 6:30 a.m. to see if they actually work, including one that could be awfully useful for families with athletes.

Here’s the graphic we spotted on Pinterest, showing how to make ice packs on-the-fly with everyday household items.

Here’s how it all came together in the kitchen…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ice pack actually held up pretty well; holding its squishy frozen form for a couple of hours.

While a DIY ice pack probably won't replace a store-bought version for heavy use, we give this "Life Hack" a thumbs up for emergencies or last-minute cooling relief!