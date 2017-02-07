Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Lisa Diane Allen Phillips was last seen at her home in Flat Rock, on February 1.

Phillips is described as being a 53-year-old white female, 5’03” tall, approximately 150 lbs., with sandy blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

Authorities said Phillips is possibly driving a 2003 red Dodge Caravan with Alabama tag 6439AC2.

According to the sheriff’s office, Phillips suffers from manic bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mrs. Phillips should be directed to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 256-574-2610