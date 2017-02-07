Hartselle pharmacy burglarized twice in two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. - Southern Care Pharmacy employees started their week cleaning up a mess of pill bottles and broken glass.

"Three people came and decided to throw a rock through one of our doors," said pharmacist Josh Knight.

Store surveillance shows three people breaking their glass front door, leaping over the counter and taking a number of prescription pill bottles.

"I don't think they knew what they were doing," said Knight. "They got a lot of medication they can't do much with unless they have high blood sugar or they have a kid at home that needs an antibiotic."

It's over $500 in prescription medicine gone, but they're also tired of replacing the door. Two weeks prior, also on a Monday, the same door was broken in an eerily similar burglary.

"They repeated the same crime, busted the same window, came in the same way," said Sergeant Alan McDearmond with Hartselle Police.

Sgt. McDearmond says they've also had burglaries in previous years.

"I think this crew may be associated with the last. There's one individual who looks like he may be the same," he added.

Knight says the situation is a bit frustrating.

"We're trying to help the community. There was kid that needed an antibiotic so we had to locate that somewhere else for them. We just hope the people who did this are caught."

The burglary two weeks ago included two people while the most recent included three. Anyone with information is urged to contact Hartselle Police at 256-751-4917.