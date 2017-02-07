× Ex-Huntsville pill mill doctor sentenced to 15 years in prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a news release Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Robert Posey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Roger Stanton said a former Huntsville doctor who was called the nation’s highest Medicare prescriber of opioid painkillers has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A federal judge ruled the sentence to Shelinder Aggarwal, 48, for illegally prescribing controlled substances and conducting health care fraud involving $9.5 million in unnecessary and unused urine tests.

Shelinder Aggarwal, 48, had previously been directed to forfeit $6.7 million and his former clinic on Turner Street Southwest in Huntsville as part of his guilty plea.

The judge also ordered Aggarwal to pay $6.7 million in restitution to Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.

Aggarwal must report to prison April 12, 2017. After completing his prison sentence he will be on supervised release for three years.

You can read about his guilty plea here.