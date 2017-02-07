× 1 person killed following deputy-involved shooting in Pisgah

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

Authorities say state officials from ALEA will handle the investigation.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, the shooting occurred on County Road 60 in Pisgah.

WHNT News 19 is working on gathering more details about the deputy-involved shooting as well as the incident that led up to the shooting.