1 killed, 2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Arab

ARAB, Ala. — According to authorities, one person was killed and two others were injured following a single-vehicle wreck off Glendale Road.

Arab firefighters confirm the vehicle ran off the road and into a creek Tuesday afternoon.

The two injured were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.