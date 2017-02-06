Demolition begins on Madison Square Mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews began the demolition process Monday on Madison Square Mall. It won’t be quick, either — it’s scheduled to take up to six months.

The crew doing the work will salvage some materials during the demolition, in order to save on costs.

The main part of the mall closed last year, and Sears and JC Penney vacated within the last week.

The once-crowded property is expected to draw large crowds again when the MidCity Huntsville development officially opens. That could be by the end of this year. RCP Companies is developing it, and plans to complete MidCity by 2021.