Shoals mother says daughter’s injuries a result of bullying, claims school isn’t doing enough about it

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Sheffield elementary school mother is upset about injuries her daughter received recently. She claims her fourth grader is the victim of bullying.

The pictures you’ll see in this story are graphic. WHNT News 19 met with the girl’s mother on Monday. Kelly Turpin said this is an ongoing problem.

Turpin’s daughter has a concussion, two black eyes and bruised face.

“When I came in she was very upset and covered in blood,” said Turpin. “The first thing I did was scoop her up and find out what was going on.”

Turpin says she was called to her daughter’s school on Friday morning. As her daughter was leaving art class at L.E. Willson Elementary in Sheffield, Turpin says she had an incident with another student.

At first, Turpin says the school told her it was an accident.

“My child started talking right then and said, ‘No Momma, I told them she grabbed me and pulled me and jumped on top of me,'” said Turpin.

Turpin claims the other student has been bullying her daughter for a while. We understand the Turpins have also spoken with an attorney.

WHNT News 19 spoke with Keith Lankford, Superintendent of Sheffield City Schools by phone. He says they were not made aware there was a bullying situation going on until afterwards. He added they are diligently investigating the incident and will enforce the school code of conduct if necessary.

