× Scottsboro Boys Museum will hold a program in honor of Black History Month

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – “We have a rich history. Nothing to be ashamed of, something to be very proud of.”

February 1st begins America’s celebration of black history, and the Scottsboro Boys Museum is having a special program to commemorate the month.

“We have a contributor to the museum, Dr. Herman Washington,” says Sheila Washington, director of the museum about who will be leading the program.

“He’s an educator, retired educator. That moved back here from Portland and lives in Hollywood.”

He’ll provide information on different outstanding public figures, and the history of the museum. They’ll also discus some of the past social issues that are still visible today.

“This museum is open here for just that purpose, to teach social justice/injustice. If we don’t know where we’re going we are soon to repeat our history,” said Washington.

The museum invites everyone in the community out to their program because the celebration of black history is the celebration of American history.

“I think the schools should be involved. The churches should definitely be involved, and the community should be involved in black history month. We should have a celebration city-wide for this event.”

The program will be held on Saturday, February 17th at 12 p.m. at the Scottsboro Boys Museum on Willow Street.