Redstone Arsenal plans more helicopter testing for Decatur skies this week

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Redstone Test Center will be taking to the skies in Decatur this week. Residents may see an AH-64E Apache helicopter flying around the area Tuesday – Friday.

This is routine testing for the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center (RTC).

“Residents should not be concerned,” said Larry Cothren, RTC Assistant Division Chief. “Safety is a top priority for all that we do at RTC.”

Some of the flights will be at lower altitudes. But RTC wants you to know their test engineers strictly adhere to all regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We are grateful to work in a community where residents are supportive of our mission to support the American Warfighter,” Cothren said.