Party foul: Power outage causes problems for south Huntsville residents watching the Super Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - There's never a good time for your power to go out, but last night was certainly a bad one. Nearly a thousand customers in south Huntsville had their power go out right in the middle of the biggest professional football game of the year.

An unknown amount of Comcast customers also lost their cable reception.

Whether you're in it for the pigskin, the commercials, or the halftime revelry, much of the world huddles around their TV on the first Sunday in February.

"They set a lot of records last night. It really was an exciting game," said south Huntsville resident Cindi Branhan. So, you can imagine her horror when her TV screen went black.

"And your first thought is, really the cable goes out during the Super Bowl?!"

