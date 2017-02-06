Mom sends beloved family t-shirts to Florence woman for a quilt, never gets them back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - Suzanne Hoy shipped off some t-shirts, keepsakes of her husband and her young son, to a Florence woman named April. She wanted a quilt made, but she didn't get it. Now, she can't even get her shirts back.

"It's memories for us that we can't recoup," Hoy said.

Months ago, she found April's Quilt Gallery on Facebook.

"She gave me the pricing that I needed," Hoy remembered, "And she told me there was still time to get them done for Christmas."

Obviously, that deadline came and went some time ago.

Hoy claimed that, "At one point her daughter got in [the Facebook group] and said that her mom had been sick, and she was sorry. But that was the last we ever heard and shortly after that the Facebook page was pulled down completely."

We reached out to April and seemed to have her by email. She told us last Thursday, "Of course she can have her stuff. I will make sure that she has them by 5 tomorrow. Seems she and I have had some terrible miscommunication. I am so sorry. This should have never happen. "

We agree. Bygones be bygones and all that.

Except that's the last we heard from her. Suzanne said she hasn't gotten an update either.

Meanwhile, she's lost years of her favorite memories traveling to Harley Davidson events with her husband. She pointed out, "He's been collecting these forever, and they go back to his first Harley Davidson shirt."

She lost sports memories she'd collected since her son was 4, "It's all his little baseball shirts with his little name and number on the back."

In the end, Hoy concluded, "I just want my shirts, yeah. I mean, I was willing to drive there and get them. I was willing to meet her halfway. I was willing to pay to have them shipped back. I just want my shirts."

We even offered to help April get the shirts to Suzanne Hoy, but she never took us up on it.

We very much hope to update this story. If we can get Hoy her shirts back, we'd love to put that information out there too.

Until then, maybe be careful if you're sending t-shirts to April in Florence.