× Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A meteor over Lake Michigan lit up the sky Monday morning across several states in the Midwest.

Dashcam video from police cruisers in Wisconsin and Illinois captured the fireball streaking through the dark sky about 1:30 a.m. In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well.

The American Meteor Society is calling it a bolide, which is is one of the largest meteors that can occur, measuring somewhere between 1 meter and 100 meters. Experts believe this meteor most likely came from an asteroid.

AMS officials say the bolide traveled from southwest to northeast, and probably ended its flight over Lake Michigan between Sheboygan and Manitowoc, Wis. A radar image from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) captured the meteor directly over Lake Michigan.

Experts believe the meteor landed in Lake Michigan and broke up into small meteorites. Those meteorites would probably now be on the bottom of Lake Michigan.

Experts say it’s highly unlikely that a meteor would ever hit or hurt anyone.

NASA is the official agency that will study this meteor moving forward.