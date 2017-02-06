× Madison police searching for man involved in shooting

MADISON, Ala. – Madison police are looking for a man who robbed and shot another man early Monday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight at a home at the corner of Pension Row and Front Street.

When police arrived, they found a male victim in a yard on Morning Side Drive. The victim told police a man tried to rob him at his home on Pension Row. When he had nothing to give, the robber shot the man in the leg. That’s when the victim ran to the next street, where he collapsed in a yard.

HEMSI treated the man and transported him to Huntsville Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Madison police searched for the robber for over an hour.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for updates to this breaking story.