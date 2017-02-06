Jemison guard John Petty receives Jordan Brand Classic jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (al.com) - A preview of Alabama's basketball will be on display in Brooklyn this April.

Crimson Tide signees John Petty of Mae Jemison in Huntsville and Collin Sexton of Pebblebrook (Ga.) were both recently selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 14 at the Barclays Center. The 24-player roster has not been split into two teams, so it's not yet know if Petty and Sexton will be teammates or go head-to-head.

Petty knows which he would prefer.

"Hopefully we'll get on the same team and start building chemistry," the state's reigning Mr. Basketball said during an ceremony today honoring his selection for the game. "It's going to be real fun playing with Collin. He's unselfish, a great player. I'm just ready to get with him."

