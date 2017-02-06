× Drivers should expect delays on portions of South Memorial Parkway this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Starting Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect single-lane closures on South Memorial Parkway.

Closures will stretch southbound between Golf Road and Logan Drive/Lily Flagg Road. Contractors will be drilling and pouring foundations for overhead signs February 7 through February 10 as weather permits.

When foundation work on the southbound side of Memorial Parkway is complete, work on the northbound side will begin. This work is anticipated to be shorter, but will require single-lane closures northbound.