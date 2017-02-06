× Do you need help fighting diabetes?

Some people, due to family history or other physical conditions, are dealt a bad hand and have to cope with diabetes.

But for many, diabetes is self-inflicted. We don’t exercise or eat smart. After a few years of that, the grim reality is people go to a doctor’s appointment and find out they have blood sugar issues.

Huntsville Hospital’s Diabetes University is program dedicated to helping patients not only navigate, but beat, diabetes.

Untreated, diabetes can lead to blindness, kidney disease, heart attack, and stroke. A serious issue with patients who have diabetes is infections with extremities that lead to amputations.

The focus of Diabetes University is help patients identify blood glucose levels, develop problem solving skills for diabetes, and how to prevent further damage from diabetes.

Also, the all-important portion control and exercise components are critical.

Fighting diabetes is a daily battle. It requires discipline and resolve. And you don’t have to fight alone.

Huntsville Hospital Diabetes University is at 420 Lowell Drive, Suite 500 in Huntsville. The number is 256-265-3069. (huntsvillehospital.org)