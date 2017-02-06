LIVE: Watch 4pm news on WHNT News 19

Best ads of the Super Bowl from Melissa McCarthy’s epic hero’s journey to the ghost of Spuds

From celebrity cameos, animals, laughs and emotions, the class of 2017 Super Bowl ads had everyone talking.

Here’s some of the best from Sunday.

Hyundai: A Better Super Bowl

84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

Bai: Justin Timberlake & Christopher Walken

Honda: Yearbooks

Skittles: Romance the Rainbow

Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver

Tide: Terry Bradshaw’s Stain

Bud Light : Ghost Spuds

Budweiser: “Born The Hard Way”

Squarespace: Calling JohnMalkovich.com

Kia: Hero’s Journey

Mr. Clean: Cleaner of Your Dreams

Buick: Big Game starring Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr