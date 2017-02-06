× Alabama Secretary of State to refresh state voter rolls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Secretary of State is cleaning up the voter rolls. Secretary of State John Merrill’s office is mailing out cards the 3.3 million registered voters in the state.

“We’re trying to make sure that they know we want to preserve the activity of the voter rolls. We want to add credibility to the voter rolls,” Merrill said.

He said the best way to accomplish those goals is getting in touch with every voter in the state. Merrill wants to ensure Alabama is in full compliance with the National Voter Registration Act. The act requires contact with voters to make sure all information is updated.

“There’s deletions that have to occur, adjustments, amendments that have to occur. So, the whole process will continue for another month or so,” Merrill said.

This process takes place every four years. However, Merrill told WHNT his office is constantly updating the voter rolls.

“We have people that have passed away that need to be removed all the time. We have people that have moved from our state that have to be removed all the time. We have people that have made other decision that move inside a county or within the state of Alabama where there information has to be updated,” Merrill said.

He claimed refreshing the voter rolls helps increase accountability when it comes to voter registration in Alabama.

If you’re a registered voter, you can always update your information on Alabamavotes.gov. Merrill said you can also use the vote for Alabama app that’s available for both iPhone and Android users.