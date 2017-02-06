AHSAA girls area basketball tournament begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's playoff time! The AHSAA girls basketball area tournament began Monday. A win in the opening round of the tournament guarantee's teams a spot in sub-regionals. Check out some scores from day one of the girls area tournament.

Hazel Green - 61

Muscle Shoals - 25

Athens - 74

Florence - 54

Lawrence County - 45

Russellville - 30

East Limestone - 54

Brooks - 31

Wilson - 44

Rogers - 42

Deshler - 83

Central - 23

Madison Academy - 74

Randolph - 8

North Jackson - 57

Sardis - 37

Lauderdale County - 79

Colbert Heights - 29

Colbert County - 50

Lexington - 39

East Lawrence - 46

Elkmont - 31

Clements - 58

West Morgan - 65