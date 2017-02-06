AHSAA girls area basketball tournament begins

It's playoff time! The AHSAA girls basketball area tournament began Monday. A win in the opening round of the tournament guarantee's teams a spot in sub-regionals. Check out some scores from day one of the girls area tournament.
Hazel Green - 61
Muscle Shoals - 25
Athens - 74
Florence - 54
Lawrence County - 45
Russellville - 30
East Limestone - 54
Brooks - 31
Wilson - 44
Rogers - 42
Deshler - 83
Central - 23
Madison Academy - 74
Randolph - 8
North Jackson - 57
Sardis - 37
Lauderdale County - 79
Colbert Heights - 29
Colbert County - 50
Lexington - 39
East Lawrence - 46
Elkmont - 31
Clements - 58
West Morgan - 65