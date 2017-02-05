× Work at Home Company Claims False Location in Huntsville

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama began receiving inquiries regarding Beest Delivery Company in December 2016. The business’s website lists their address as 600 Boulevard S SW, Huntsville, AL 35802; however, the BBB contacted the office plaza and was told that they do not have Beest Delivery Company as a tenant. Upon further investigation, the BBB found that the company’s website domain name is registered in Russia.

The company contacts job seekers via online job sites and offers them work at home opportunities for a salary of $3,100 per month. The company’s employment agreement describes work duties as local and international shipping cooperation with postal service of UPS, FedEx, DHL, and USPS. The agreement goes on to state, “Employee shall be prohibited from opening parcels, mail or business correspondence without company’s instructions.” Beest Delivery also requires that you submit a photo of yourself holding your photo ID.

The BBB suspects that this job opportunity is part of a reshipping and/or fake check scam. Reshipping scams involve receiving package deliveries at your address, then repackaging and shipping the deliveries to customers in exchange for both a reimbursement for your shipping costs and a payment, but the end result is the same. Most of the time you never receive payment from the scammers who “hired” you to work for them. Instead you just receive goods that were bought with stolen identities, making you an accomplice.

Fake checks are also commonly used in work at home scams. A check scam happens when you receive what you believe to be your paycheck, but your employer makes up a reason why you should wire part of it elsewhere. Frequently used excuses include that you were accidentally overpaid or that part of your check will cover other expenses. However, the check always ends up being counterfeit, and you will be held responsible for any funds you used or wired.

Be wary of work at home opportunities with companies that you are unfamiliar. Watch out for the following red flags:

Unsolicited contact from the employer. Did the employer contact you about a job you didn’t even apply for?

Offers that seem too good to be true. Work at home scams typically offer surprisingly high compensation, and the hiring process is often unusually fast. In reality you received very little return on your time and effort and, in this case, may end up doing something illegal. Many times you are interviewed over the phone and hired on the spot.

Watch out for these phrases and descriptions: "Teleworking OK," "Immediate Start" and "No Experience Needed." Wording such as "package forwarding," "reshipping," "money transfers," "wiring funds" and "foreign agent agreements" should also be considered a red flag.

Remember to always research the company first. Do not to rely on the website or phone number provided by the employer.

