× Utility crews working to restore power in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — According to Huntsville Utilities, a power outage has affected parts of south Huntsville.

Service went out from Airport Road south to Weatherly Road and from Memorial Parkway east to Bailey Cove Road.

Crews are on the scene and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause appears to be a problem within the Byrd Spring Substation.