The Valley gets a mild Super Bowl Sunday

For those lucky enough to go to the Super Bowl Sunday night, the weather doesn’t look like a problem. Rain will taper off in Houston through the day, plus the NRG Stadium has a retractable roof. If you’re tuning in to the Patriots and Falcons, or the commercials, or the halftime show, you’re most likely doing it from right here at home though.

Fortunately, what started as a wet & dreary morning will turn into a fairly pleasant afternoon. It’s not a bad idea to keep an eye on the radar though, we could see a light stray shower pop up throughout the day. If you’re hoping to find time to fire up the grill, you’re best bet will be from 1pm-4pm. That’s when we’re the most likely to see a few peaks of sunshine and when it will be the most comfortable outside! High temperatures will be quite seasonable, reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies continue into the evening, but it still looks mainly dry. We can’t rule out isolated showers tonight, but the commute looks fine otherwise if you’re planning on driving home after watching the game. Although you might not need the coat this afternoon, it will start to feel a bit chilly by the time the game ends.

You may not want to stay up too late, since more rain is coming for Monday. A few scattered showers will move back in by your morning drive into work, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to leave a little early.

