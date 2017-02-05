Pizza Hut President gives local employee free tickets to Super Bowl 51

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - An area manager for Pizza Hut right here in Northeast Alabama got the chance of a lifetime to attend Super Bowl 51 thanks to the president of the company. While she watched the Patriots win in Houston, the President of Pizza Hut covered her shift.

"We believe that the customer experience is the most important part of our brand, and if our team members can feel like they're the center of providing that great customer experience, we are going to win," Pizza Hut President Artie Starrs said.

Starrs went to the Super Bowl last year. While there he felt a little guilty. This year he wanted to send a team member, so the company decided to hold an internal competition. "We evaluated and had our best customer experience area coaches win a monthly competition," Starrs said.

The competition started in July of 2016 and every month there was a winner. Out of all the winners, one person would win tickets to one of the biggest sporting events of the year. While Vickie Weaver got to enjoy Super Bowl 51, Starrs spent the night in her position at the Pizza Hut in Geraldine.

After spending 20 years working for Pizza Hut, Starrs said Weaver deserved to go to the big game.