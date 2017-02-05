Patriots beat Falcons 34-28 in first Super Bowl overtime

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
HOUSTON (AP) _ New England Patriots win fifth title with record-breaking comeback to beat Falcons 34-28 in first Super Bowl overtime.
Quarterback Tom Brady threw two touchdowns to claim the fifth Super Bowl victory for the Patriots. NFL MVP Matt Ryan threw two touchdowns in the losing effort for the Falcons.